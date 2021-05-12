Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,746 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90.

Shares of DTIL opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

