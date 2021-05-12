Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,049. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

