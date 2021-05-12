Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Buys 360 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $10,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,840.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.