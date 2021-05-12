Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.