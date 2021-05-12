Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

