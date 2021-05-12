Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,358 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.