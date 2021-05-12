Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

