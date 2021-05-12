Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $362.08. 21,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.10 and its 200 day moving average is $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

