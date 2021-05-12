Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.97. 287,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

