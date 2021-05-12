Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 758.75 ($9.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,524.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 644.09. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

In related news, insider Charles Skinner sold 471,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £3,349,432.10 ($4,376,054.48). Also, insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total value of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,231,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,655,880.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

