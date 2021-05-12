Mark J. Brooks Sells 15,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Centene by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

