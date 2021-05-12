Mario Rizzo Sells 12,763 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

