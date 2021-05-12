MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,013 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

