Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.05.

MFC opened at C$25.62 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The company has a market cap of C$49.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.17.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

