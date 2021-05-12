MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $16.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.95 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 33.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 160.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 115.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 1,016.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MannKind by 473.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

