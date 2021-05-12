Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

