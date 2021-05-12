Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.