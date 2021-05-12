Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

MGIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

