Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

Lumentum stock traded down $13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 294,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.