Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

