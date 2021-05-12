Luis Rojo Sells 1,000 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00.

NYSE:SCL opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $42,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

