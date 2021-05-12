LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kforce were worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,983. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

