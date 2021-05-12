LSV Asset Management Has $26.80 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

