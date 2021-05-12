LSV Asset Management Has $21.12 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.