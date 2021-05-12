LSV Asset Management Has $19.54 Million Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.71% of SMART Global worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock worth $101,927,090. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

