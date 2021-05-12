LSV Asset Management Acquires 161,262 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.77% of Primoris Services worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.