Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

