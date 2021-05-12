Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 3,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,059. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

