Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.35

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.35 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.91). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 994,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

