Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $853,148.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,936,282 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

