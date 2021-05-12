Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$72.00 and last traded at C$71.51, with a volume of 425720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Insiders have sold a total of 31,778 shares of company stock worth $2,082,713 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.