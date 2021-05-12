Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

TSE:L opened at C$71.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,713.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

