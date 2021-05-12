Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

