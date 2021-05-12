Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of LYV opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

