Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.84 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $24.84 billion and approximately $8.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.