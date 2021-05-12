Lisk Trading Up 49.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00014911 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $150.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00043184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006712 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,953,703 coins and its circulating supply is 128,023,435 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.