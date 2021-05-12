Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day moving average of $261.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

