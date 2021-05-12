Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $358.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

