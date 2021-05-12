Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($297.99).

Linde stock opened at €245.45 ($288.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €238.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €217.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.90. Linde has a twelve month low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a twelve month high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

