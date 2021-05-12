Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

LINC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 126,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

