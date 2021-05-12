Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 748,823 shares.The stock last traded at $60.16 and had previously closed at $62.63.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -73.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

