Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $35.27

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $33.99. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 8.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

