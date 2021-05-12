Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

