Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 48.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Leoni has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR:LEO opened at €11.65 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.38.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

