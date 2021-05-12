Leng Jin Chan Sells 10,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AVT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.31.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.