Leng Jin Chan Sells 10,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

