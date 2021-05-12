Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 3,210 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

