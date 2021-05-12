Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

