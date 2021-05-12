LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.33. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

