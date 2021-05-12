Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.