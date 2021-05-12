Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.84 million.

NYSE LCI opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.